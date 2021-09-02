Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

