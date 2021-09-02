Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $159,000 in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

