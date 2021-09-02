Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. 4,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,611,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Curis by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curis by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

