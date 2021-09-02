Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.60. 5,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,783,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.