Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

AKTX opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $89.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

