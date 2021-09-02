Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 630,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

