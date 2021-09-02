Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,600 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOCS. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 378.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.