Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 51,191 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 853.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Stantec worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after acquiring an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after acquiring an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after purchasing an additional 427,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STN opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

