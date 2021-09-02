Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,010 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

