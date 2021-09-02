Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 7,183 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 209,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHC opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

