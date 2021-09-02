Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $148.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $148.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

