Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 30,463 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 158.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

BDEC stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

