Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells 12,390 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE SHW opened at $305.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.
About The Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.