Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Sells 12,390 Shares of Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SHW opened at $305.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.