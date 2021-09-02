Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

