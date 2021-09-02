Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVR opened at $5,177.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,087.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4,881.90.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.