Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,177.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,087.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4,881.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

