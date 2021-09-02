Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $449.64.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $505.35 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $511.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.08 and its 200 day moving average is $427.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total value of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.