Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “
Shares of TWIN opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.