Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of TWIN opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.