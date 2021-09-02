XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.
Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
