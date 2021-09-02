XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

