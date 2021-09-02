II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $811.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post sales of $811.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.30 million and the highest is $821.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IIVI opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

