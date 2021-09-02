Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

