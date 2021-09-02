Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.26 ($8.54).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.51 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

