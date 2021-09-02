Reviewing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get IBEX alerts:

This table compares IBEX and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX -1.14% 33.09% 7.77% Marathon Digital -78.08% -2.25% -2.23%

24.3% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IBEX and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million 0.81 $7.77 million $0.84 21.32 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 941.04 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -343.17

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IBEX beats Marathon Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.