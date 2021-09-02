New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $48.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.21 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,657 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,279. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

