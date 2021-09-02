Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OHI stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

