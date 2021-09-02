New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.10 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

