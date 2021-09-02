Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 360,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United States Antimony by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.79. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

