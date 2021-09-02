Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,613 vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $508,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 703,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of -1.85.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT).

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.