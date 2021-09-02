Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,627 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 112.4% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Evan S. Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Proman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.09. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.