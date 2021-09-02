18,842 Shares in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SALM opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

