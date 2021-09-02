Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Huadi International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huadi International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUDI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Huadi International Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries.

