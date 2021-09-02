The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (SMG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $257.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.89.

Shares of SMG opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

