SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.