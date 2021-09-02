Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,244 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of CBIZ worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 33.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 22.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ opened at $34.29 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

