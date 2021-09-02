Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 782.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

BLDP stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

