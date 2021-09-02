Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $226.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.07.

GTLS stock opened at $193.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $194.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

