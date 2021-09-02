CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $269.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.