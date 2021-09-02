Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 128,200 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,159,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 239.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

