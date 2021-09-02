Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $686.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

