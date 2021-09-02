American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.