Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

