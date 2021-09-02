Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of -2.12.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.