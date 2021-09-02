Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 3,788 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,873. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ OM opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

