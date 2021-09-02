Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 431 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

