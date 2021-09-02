Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Infinera were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Infinera by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 221,844 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $267,974 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

