Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

