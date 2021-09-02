Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $10,680,600.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

