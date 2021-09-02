Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L Sells 510,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $604.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

