Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

