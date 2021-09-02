Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COSM opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Cosmos has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.