Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COSM opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Cosmos has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
Cosmos Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.