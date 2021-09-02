Morgan Stanley Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NOMD stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

